Starbucks will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned cafe locations in the U.S., beginning Wednesday, July 15.
The company said in a blog post that at select locations where a local government mandate is not in place, customers that may not be wearing a facial covering will have various options to order their Starbucks items, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the app or placing an order for delivery.
