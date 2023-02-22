Starbucks olive oil

Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee-shop operator, has launched a range of olive oil-infused beverages in Italy to boost market share in a country where it's struggled to gain a foothold.

The chain will initially sell its new Oleato coffee line, which includes a drink featuring olive oil steamed with oat milk, in Italy only. It then plans to launch the coffees in the U.S., Japan, the Middle East and the U.K. later this year, the Seattle-based company said in a blog post.

