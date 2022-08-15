Starbucks Union

Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election in Buffalo, N.Y.

 Joshua Bessex/AP photo

Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores after a career employee with the labor board told the company of alleged improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union.

In a letter sent Monday to the NLRB, Starbucks said the employee informed the company about numerous issues in the NLRB's St. Louis office while it was overseeing a union election at a Starbucks store in Overland Park, Kansas, earlier this spring.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.