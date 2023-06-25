Dr. Laura Selby, infectious disease specialist.

Dr. Laura Selby, infectious disease specialist.

 Submitted photo

If you have the bug to travel, you may want to visit this clinic, lest you catch a bug while overseas that may ruin your vacation.

Dr. Laura Selby is an infectious disease specialist at St. Charles Bend. She does pre-travel consults at the clinic at 2600 NE Neff Road.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166,

gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Basic travel checklist

  • Immunizations needed
  • Typhoid vaccine
  • Traveler's diarrhea
  • Altitude medication need
  • Malaria prophylaxis
  • Yellow fever
  • Influenza
  • COVID-19
  • Water safety, including safe drinking water practices to avoid GI exposures and fresh/salt water concerns
  • Bug bite precautions
  • U.S. State Department warnings for country of travel
  • Recommended traveler's insurance
  • Encourage patient to call with any post-travel concerns
  • Embassy information

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.