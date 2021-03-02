A federal judge ruled Tuesday that his court did not have jurisdiction to place a temporary halt on the scheduled walkout of St. Charles Bend technologists, technicians and therapists and urged both parties to get back to the bargaining table.
In the ruling in U.S. District Court in Eugene, the judge said the law is clear this matter remains in the hands of the National Labor Relations Board.
St. Charles filed lawsuits in Deschutes County and U.S. District Court to stop Thursday's planned walkout of 154 employees. The workers joined the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union in September 2019. Soon after, the union began negotiating a contract for the workers, with both sides meeting 28 times since then.
“We had hoped the courts would give us additional time to get back to the bargaining table with the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals so that we could reach a contract agreement without an impact to our patients,” Aaron Adams, president of St. Charles Bend, said in a prepared statement. “We are disappointed in the outcome but will continue our preparations to hire and onboard replacement workers and minimize disruptions to our patients and community.”
The last bargaining session was in December and a federal mediator has been called in for a March 10 session.
"We hope that St. Charles will take Judge (Michael) McShane's advice and return to the table," said Sam Potter, external organizer for the union. "Our members don't want to go on strike, but they will if they have to."
