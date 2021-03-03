The union representing 156 technicians, technologists and therapists at St. Charles Bend rejected an offer to return to the bargaining table with hospital administration because it included a request to cancel the planned walk out for Thursday.
Sam Potter, the external organizer for The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, said the union would agree to return to the bargaining table, however, if the hospital proposed to delay of the strike.
"We are more than happy to come to the bargaining table with a mediator," Potter said in an interview. "We’ve offered to bargain every single day, mediator or no. But (the hospital's) one condition to come to the table is to call off the strike. Anyone familiar with negotiations knows this is a farce. We would be coming back to the table having given up every single piece of leverage."
The hospital and the union have met 28 times over the course of more than a year. The workers voted to form a union in September 2019.
The strike is currently set to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. Had the union agreed to cancel the strike the union would have had to start the process all over again, including taking a strike vote of its members and issuing a 10-day notice of intent to strike.
"We simply don't have the resources to focus on bargaining a new contract while we are actively preparing for a strike of our technical workforce," Aaron Adams, St. Charles Bend president, said in a prepared statement. "Our top priority must be ensuring we have replacement workers here to care for our community."
What's left to negotiate are wage issues, Potter said.
The hospital had tried to stop the strike on Tuesday by filing injunctions in both Deschutes County and in federal court in Eugene. The county filing was tossed out because of jurisdictional issues and a federal judge ruled Tuesday that the National Labor Relations Board had jurisdiction over any labor disputes, including halting a strike.
"We think it’s a real possibility that we can bargain today," Potter said. "We have no trust in this administration. It’s eroded.
"We have told them that we’d come to the table if they don’t ask us to give up our strike," he said. "It’s a laughable offer. I truly wish it was a better one. Our folks are ready to negotiate."
