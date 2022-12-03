St. Charles Health System has had four consecutive months of positive operating income, but that was not enough to erase a $28 million loss it has incurred so far in 2022.
The income came from a $17 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant the hospital system just received for COVID-19-related expenses incurred from March 2020 to March 2021, along with a value-based insurance payment that it received for achieving patient care standards, said Matt Swafford, St. Charles Health System chief financial officer.
In addition, the health system paid off a $95 million loan without having to take out another loan. The loan was issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services during the early days of the pandemic.
“We’re glad the money came in the door,” Swafford said. “The challenge is that when you look at the core operating pieces, we’re still struggling.”
The Central Oregon hospital system isn’t alone in its financial losses. Hospitals across the country are dealing with a severe nursing shortage. During the height of the pandemic, many relied on higher-paid traveling nurses to pump up its nursing staff.
“St. Charles and other health systems in Oregon are working tirelessly to stabilize their finances,” said Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. “Revenue remains flat even as expenses continue to climb, causing nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s hospitals to lose money in the second quarter this year.”
The only option left for health care systems and hospitals will be to cut services that will affect patients and the communities, said Hultberg.
Nationwide, the health care industry has had a difficult year, said Brad Spielman, Moody’s vice president and senior credit officer. Some experienced moderate financial difficulties and others severe, like St. Charles, he said.
Earlier in the year, Moody’s, a bond credit rating company, maintained the health system’s credit rating, but revised the outlook from stable to negative.
“We didn’t give them a lower rate because they had an admirable plan and they have an adequate balance sheet to give them a cushion to get them through this,” Spielman said. “The primary driver is that expenses have increased at a much higher rate than revenues. For the most part, hospitals are seeing the demand for their services, but the cost of providing the services have gone up significantly.”
In its third quarter filings, St. Charles reported operating expenses increasing by 12% to $781.3 million for the first nine months of the year. Nearly 20% of those increases were tied to labor costs, according to the financial report. Year to date, revenue increased 5.6% to $750.9 million, compared to $711.4 million in the same period in 2021, according to financial documents
“It’s been a difficult time during the past three years,” Swafford said. “What you’re seeing is us going into 2023 with a clear understanding that no one will come to rescue us. Our 2023 work is to get to a positive operating result.”
High labor costs and inflation are still the two main costs driving the losses, Swafford said. Although the health system has reduced its reliance on contract labor by 32% since June and increased efficiency, it’s not enough to offset losses, he said.
It’s the push for efficiency that has raised concerns among some workers like Debbie Rief-Adams, a 24-year veteran at St. Charles Health System and nurse practitioner at the Sleep Center in Redmond.
In a St. Charles Health System newsletter, Dr. Steve Gordon, the interim CEO and president, said the hospital is focusing on giving clinical leaders and physicians responsibility for a patient’s journey to make the process more efficient.
Providers were told in June that the administration would begin to track and monitor productivity and then share those findings with the workers, Rief-Adams said. If a health care provider was found not productive enough, they were told there might need to be layoffs.
“This is where I fear for my job,” Rief-Adams said. “They also said they would coach us on how to implement these changes into our practice so we can be more productive. This is where I feel providers and administrators don’t see eye to eye. Patients are not widgets.
“I feel so stuck and unable to care for patients the way I want to,” she said.
Rief-Adams is one of a couple hundred health care professionals who have been trying to unionize since June and call themselves the Central Oregon Providers Network. The professionals are members of the St. Charles Medical Group. The health system and the union have had hearings in front of the National Labor Relations board over which medical professionals are supervisors, which would make them ineligible to vote for the union.
The medical professionals seeking to form the union have yet to vote, she said.
