St. Charles Health System has had four months of positive operating income, but that's not enough to erase a $28 million loss it incurred through the first three quarters of 2022. Some of the income came from a $17 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant the hospital system just received for COVID-19-related expenses incurred from March 2020 to March 2021. In this May 2021 file photo, nurses in the St. Charles Bend intensive care unit treat a COVID-19 patient.

St. Charles Health System has had four consecutive months of positive operating income, but that was not enough to erase a $28 million loss it has incurred so far in 2022.

The income came from a $17 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant the hospital system just received for COVID-19-related expenses incurred from March 2020 to March 2021, along with a value-based insurance payment that it received for achieving patient care standards, said Matt Swafford, St. Charles Health System chief financial officer.

