Nurses in the St. Charles Bend intensive care unit treat a COVID-19 patient in May 2021.

 EOMG file photo

Hospital administrators have lifted the requirement that all health care professionals at St. Charles Health System must be vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly a year after it had been put in place.

The health system said it would now allow workers who had an approved religious or medical exception to work at the health system even if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19. This follows the state's rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination updated in April.

