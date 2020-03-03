Starting Wednesday, those visiting a St. Charles Health System hospital will have to sanitize their hands or wear a mask if they have a fever, cough or cold symptoms, according to the hospital.
The measure is designed to limit the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus, which has spread around the globe with more than 92,000 cases reported, 118 of those are in the United States. Nine people have died in Washington and three people tested positive for the virus in Oregon.
St. Charles officials said that patients, caregivers, providers and vendors entering one of its facilities will be able to do so through a limited number of doors, as a way to “keep the workforce safe and functioning as this public health issue continues to grow,” according to the prepared statement by the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network, a joint information task force convened during periods of communitywide events.
At all four St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon — Madras, Prineville, Bend and Redmond — patients, caregivers and visitors will be greeted by someone who will ask them to sanitize their hands and whether they have a fever or cough, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
“If they have a fever or a cough they will be given a mask,” Goodman said. “If they are a visitor with a fever or a cough, they may not be allowed inside. It’s designed to protect everyone and reduce the risk of exposure.”
The hospital will rely on people to self-report their conditions as they enter each facility.
“The situation with COVID-19 continues to change rapidly and much is still unknown,” according to St. Charles’ statement. “We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution and with the goal of being proactive in our protection of our patients, caregivers and providers.”
St. Charles isn’t the only health care provider concerned about the spread of the virus. A retirement community in Bend, Cascades of Bend Assisted Living, issued a statement to its residents and the families of its residents: “We’re on high alert,” said Tom Stanley, founder of Cascade Living Group, which manages Cascades of Bend Assisted Living. “We don’t have any residents or staff exhibiting signs of the virus. We’re monitoring people closely for any signs of infection and increasing frequency and intensity of sterilization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.