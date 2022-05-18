St. Charles Health System will lay off 105 workers and has eliminated 76 vacant positions as a way to fill a $20 million income gap, the system announced Wednesday.
Layoff notices were being issued to mostly non-clinical staff and will be delivered over the next three days, the health system said in a prepared statement.
Even with additional efforts, the health system ended April $21.8 million in the red and is facing a 6.7% operating loss.
Since 2020, losses have steadily grown and are the result of rising labor costs, particularly with contract labor to fill out its ranks, the health system said. Also contributing to the operating losses are increases to the cost of equipment and supplies that all came at the same time that the hospital reduced the number of surgeries it performed due to pandemic-related restrictions.
"It has taken two long years of the pandemic to get us into this situation," Joe Sluka, St. Charles Health System president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. "It will take us at least two years for us to get out of it. But we will and we will continue to take excellent care of our community now and in the future."
The health system is Central Oregon's largest employer with more than 4,500 employees. It has more than 350 medical staff members and 200 visiting medical staff members, according to the prepared statement.
Hospitals across the state are facing the same situation. Of the state's 62 hospitals, 42% of them ended the first quarter losing money, according to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Oregon's hospitals have experienced five consecutive quarters where expenses outpaced revenues.
St. Charles has already trimmed $8.8 million from its forecast spending, according to an email sent to employees.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.