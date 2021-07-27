The signs were there even before the pandemic that St. Charles Health System would face a nursing shortage, but never this bad.
The hospital is grappling with patients who are sicker and staying longer, nurses who have retired or left the workforce, and a backlog of nonemergency surgeries. The result is St. Charles needs to hire 289 people to fill a variety of nursing specialties and another 300 other hospital support positions.
To entice applicants, St. Charles is offering a $10,000 signing bonus paid throughout the first year of employment for new registered nurse hires. And because it's the largest employer in the region, with 4,600 employees, the hospital is offering $750 to employees for referrals that result in a hire.
"We've had our peaks in our (hospital capacity) before when we needed more staff, but this is the longest it's ever lasted," said Debbie Robinson, chief nursing officer for St. Charles Health System. "It's not just a busy holiday weekend or summer. We've been in this spot for weeks, and we need additional staff."
Bonuses have become commonplace today as Oregon hospitals, including the Oregon Health & Science University, compete for workers.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that by next year, more than 1.1 million new nurses will be needed to fill vacant positions nationwide. The National Nursing Association estimated that by 2022, there would be more registered nursing jobs than applicants. Some of the loss comes from many registered nurses retiring and others because of the pandemic, said Kevin Nealy, Oregon Nurses Association spokesman.
Until it can boost nursing staff, St. Charles, like other hospitals, will continue to employ traveling nurses to fill out staffing needs.
"Due to the increased demand on hospital beds, combined with state and nationwide hospital staffing shortages, the majority of Oregon hospitals are caring for the maximum number of patients for whom they are able to provide health care staff," said Franny White, Oregon Health & Science University senior media relations specialist. "This limits the number of staffed, acute care hospital beds available at any given time and increases the possibility of patient transfer to out-of-state health care facilities for immediate, necessary care."
The intensive care unit beds are all full at St. Charles's four hospitals — Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville, according to the Oregon Health Authority website. St. Charles Bend reported 15 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday with five of them in the intensive care unit.
"Our nurses have been working really hard," said Rebecca Berry, St. Charles vice president of human resources. "We know we need nurses here. We recognize that we need to entice people. The signing bonus is meant to recognize the cost of living is a challenge of getting into housing and help with the initial upfront costs.
"We're all competing for nurses in a time during a pandemic," she said. "It's especially difficult to find critical care nurses or in specialty areas."
Signing bonuses are a reflection of the tight labor market that is not only affecting leisure and hospitality businesses, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
Tiffany Simmons, a St. Charles Bend registered nurse who is a member of the Oregon Nurses Association, said it's been a long stressful 16 months of working. Many times when she's on the medical surgical unit, she has to make decisions on who to care for first because there's not enough certified nursing assistants. Recently she was helping one patient in the restroom and had another hit the call button because the patient was feeling chest pains.
It was a stressful moment when there weren't enough nurses or nurse assistants to go around. Another workday she put in 12 hours with only two 15 minute breaks because she was so busy, she said.
"This job is tough under normal circumstances," said Simmons. "We're short everywhere, from the kitchen help to the supply staff. All those vacant positions help make the care delivery process much slower."
The job vacancies have affected morale, Simmons said. While she said it was positive the hospital was trying to fill vacant positions and offering incentives, she hoped it would recognize the existing staff needed some financial incentives as an acknowledgment of the sacrifices made during the pandemic.
Simmons suggested the hospital strike a balance between enticing outsiders to fill positions and providing financial incentives, or a child care tax credit, to existing staff who pick up additional shifts or for working 30 days without missing a shift.
"I don't think anyone wants to get rich off of St. Charles," Simmons said. "You don't go into this work with the idea of making a lot of money."
The incentives for the existing workforce would show the hospital values the work the staff does, Nealy said. Nealy and Simmons both said they felt the signing bonuses for the various nursing positions offered by the hospital could affect morale of those already working.
"Incentives for the workforce rewards those who have sacrificed during the past year," Nealy said. "The pandemic forced many to reevaluate their priorities, and we were on a precipice of a shortage in Oregon."
One of the best solutions to the staffing shortage is to partner with educational institutions to grow the workforce, Nealy said. St. Charles has done that with Central Oregon Community College's certified nursing assistant program and is encouraging a cohort atmosphere for newly graduated nurses who need clinical hours, Robinson said.
"Current training programs were not projected to be sufficient to train enough nurses to meet this demand," said Runberg. "However, we have long relied on importing workers into the region to fill need."
While registered nurses usually earn enough to afford to live in Bend, Runberg said, certified nursing assistants usually earn about $16 an hour.
"I know the nurses are tired," Robinson said. "They've been in this pandemic for a year and a half, and I don't think any of them thought we'd be in this place by now. They're resilient, but they're tired."
