Nurse Mike Flanagan wears his personal protective equipment in the triage tent at the St. Charles Health System emergency room in March 2020. Like other nurses in the St. Charles Health System, Flanagan has adopted a routine to keep his family safe as the highly contagious and potentially fatal COVID-19 pandemic spreads. Before he says hello, he strips off his nursing scrubs in the garage. Then he heads straight for a shower, turns the water on as hot as he can stand it.