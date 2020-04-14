St. Charles Bend will begin offering drive-through testing, but with an appointment and a doctor's order, the hospital said.
The service will begin Thursday at the St. Charles Health System Family Care clinic at 2600 NE Neff Road.
Patients are asked to call 541-699-5107, the hospital said in a statement
Patients will be registered first and then a specimen will be collected and sent to the University of Washington. Results will be available two to four days later.
The hospital has been doing on-site testing for patients who are hospitalized. On Friday, the hospital received 120 test kits that can be tested by the hospital's own lab, the hospital said.
About 890 test kits are expected to arrive within the next two weeks, the hospital stated in its prepared statement. At that time, the hospital will expand its on-site testing to its hospital laboratories in Madras, Prineville and Redmond.
