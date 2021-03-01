After meeting 28 times over the past year to resolve a labor dispute with medical technicians, St. Charles Bend has filed a lawsuit in federal court to block a walkout.
A federal court hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Eugene to block the strike by the 154 members of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union. The walkout is set for Thursday unless an agreement can be reached.
Meanwhile, both sides have a date with a federal mediator for March 10, said Sam Potter, union external organizer. St. Charles is seeking an order from the court to that would pause the strike. The hospital says the union failed to provide adequate notice of a strike as outlined by the labor board.
This is the first contract that the union, which began representing the members in October 2019, has attempted to negotiate on behalf of the members with St. Charles. During previous negotiation sessions, 85% of the contract had been hammered out, what was left on the table were cost items, Potter said.
"We've been stalled since September," Potter said. "That's when we began talking about economic issues."
St. Charles, however, has filed two unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees disputes like these. St. Charles Bend maintains the strike notice was unlawful and the union isn't bargaining in good faith, according to a prepared statement.
The hospital declined to comment for this story and referred The Bulletin to prepared statements.
St. Charles says it turned to the court because the labor board cannot meet prior to the Thursday strike. The last contract talks were in December.
"It is our fundamental mission and responsibility as a health care organization to take care of our community," Aaron Adams, St. Charles Bend president, said in a prepared statement. "Although we believe the strike notice is unlawful, we will proceed with preparation to ensure continued care for our patients."
Frank DeWolf, a St. Charles Bend cardiac catheterization lab technologist, said that while nurses and technology workers at the hospital often work side by side, the two groups of workers are not receiving the same benefits.
"We used to get the same benefits they (nurses) did," DeWolf said. "People are frustrated with the hospital and want parity between the nurses and the techs who work side by side. We have different jobs, but we all share the same goal of taking care of patients."
At the current salary and benefits of St. Charles technicians, the group makes 20% less than their counterparts in Portland, Potter said.
"Our members are available to bargain, but the hospital hasn't been able to meet us for three months or more," Potter said. "It's been really frustrating. Our members don't trust this employer to get a contract."
