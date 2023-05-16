St. Charles Bend hold informational picket

St. Charles Bend nurses hold informational picket outside hospital at an April 24 picket. More than 600 people nurses and elected leaders attended. 

Nurses at St. Charles Bend have authorized a strike vote after filing an unfair labor practice charge, negotiating for five months and filing staffing complaints with the Oregon Health Authority. 

Nearly 1,000 nurses are represented by the collective bargaining agreement with the Oregon Nurses Association, which opened up the strike vote Tuesday. Workers will continue to vote through Sunday. 

