The union representing 154 technicians, technologists and therapists reached an agreement with St. Charles Bend over the weekend, pending ratification by its members.
Details were not forthcoming on the agreement, the first since the union was formed. The contract will be voted on by the members of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals on Wednesday and be in effect immediately.
In a joint statement, the union and the hospital said the federal mediator requested that neither side discuss the details of the agreement until after the members have voted on the contract.
The union began representing the members in October 2019. Workers walked out March 4, the first work stoppage in more than four decades, because they could not reach a contract agreement. The hospital and the union have disagreed about salary and shift wages. The hospital objected to the union’s request to require any new employees to join the union and also would only agree to wage increases for the first year.
Over the past year, both sides met 29 times to resolve the labor dispute with medical technicians, technologists and technicians.
The hospital tried to stop the strike by filing lawsuits in state and federal courts. A federal judge ruled the court could not halt the strike and returned the labor dispute to the National Labor Relations Board.
The walkout ended March 13 when the union and hospital administration agreed to continue negotiations and finalize an agreement by March 31.
