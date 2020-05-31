The founders of SOS Bend, a fledgling effort and website designed to support small local businesses through the coronavirus lockdown period, are planning to turn their fundraising efforts to metro populations beyond Bend.
Online advertising is being run in Portland and Seattle in a quest for more pledges as the number of credits being purchased by Bend area residents has tailed off since the start of the Phase 1 reopening, said Tony Falco, head of marketing for SOS Bend.
SOS Bend allows anyone to purchase store credit at a variety of businesses in Bend, including restaurants, bars, bookstores, and clothing retailers.
The credits can be used at a later date, similar to buying oneself a gift card, but the money goes instantly to the place of business and is designed to provide immediate support for Bend’s small businesses struggling to pay bills during the pandemic.
“We have started to focus outside of Bend, trying to reach people who are regular visitors, asking them to give what they can to keep their favorite vacation spot strong since they can't visit this year,” said Falco.
The website started out with a bang, raising more than $100,000 when it launched on May 6. But activity on the platform slowed down considerably after the first week of operation as news spread that businesses would soon be allowed to reopen with social distancing measures in place. Last week the website raised just $1,000 of store credit.
“Basically, reopening has sapped urgency from the community,” said Falco. “This is worrisome because companies are not out of the woods — they lost two months of revenue and it is doubtful activity will return to pre-COVID levels soon.”
“What's more, we may end up with a second wave of cases following reopening, which means businesses will soon again face the same issues,” Falco added. “For those reasons, we are going to remain available and ready to help if we can.”
