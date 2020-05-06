A website designed to raise money for small businesses in Bend to help support them during the COVID-19 lockdown raised more than $100,000 when it launched on Tuesday.
SOS Bend, created by a team of local web developers, had received around $115,000 by midday on Tuesday, with funds in the form of both donations and store credit.
SOS Bend allows Bend area residents to support their favorite businesses by purchasing credits in the form of a gift card that can be used later. The developers of the website say the immediate flow of cash will help small businesses pay rent, utilities, salaries and other expenses to help them stay in business.
The website ran a two-hour launch party on Tuesday, with short presentations by local business owners, donors and city and state officials.
The service is free for local business owners to join. Once a credit is purchased, the local business will mail a certificate of store credit to the purchaser.
In addition to credits purchased through the site, more than $80,000 was raised from private donations to be used as matching funds for business owners.
Money is also raised through a separate GoFundMe campaign to be used to buy credits that will be donated to nurses. As of Monday, that page had raised $2,300 with a goal of $38,000.
Cheri and Steve Helt, owners of restaurants Zydeco and Bistro 28, were among the local business owners to speak during the online SOS Bend launch event. Prior to the lockdown they employed 102 workers at their two restaurants. That number has since been cut to 17.
“As small-business owners you save for a downturn or recession,” said Cheri Helt, who also represents Bend in the state Legislature. “But this has been more than a downturn or recession. It has been really difficult, and our main focus has been to make sure we take care of our employees during this crisis.”
Helt said the company has been trying to preserve benefits for its employees.
“The worst thing that could happen would be for them to not have health insurance during a health pandemic,” she said.
The organizers of SOS said contributions to businesses like the Helts' allow employers to retain staff through the lean times. Oregon has shown some signs of reopening, starting with medical offices, but it’s not clear yet when restaurants will be allowed to host customers for anything beyond takeout meals.
Heidi Wright, publisher of The Bulletin, was also part of the program, speaking about financial challenges at the newspaper in recent weeks. Advertising revenue at The Bulletin has fallen 45% since the start of Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide lockdown forced businesses to conserve cash. Wright said Central Oregonians can pledge money that can be used to start or extend a subscription. Additionally, she plans to use donated or pledged funds to pay for a summer intern.
Developers of SOS Bend say their goal is to raise $1 million for local businesses over the next two to three weeks.
“If just 1% of the community spends $1,000 spread out across multiple businesses that would bring $1 million to our local businesses quickly,” said Matt Abrams, one of SOS Bend’s founding partners.
“We believe this is a relatively low bar to meet and frankly, as generous as so many in our community are, we stand a good chance of raising a significantly higher dollar amount,” said Abrams.
SOS Bend originally planned to support a system that allowed consumers to buy the store credits through the website and receive the notification of credit sent by text message.
Under a new system, purchasers will be put in direct contact with the business owners, who will then reach back to credit purchasers and inform them how their credit will be issued. Options include a gift card that can be sent either by mail or through email.
