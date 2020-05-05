SOSBend.com, a community-focused web platform that allows users to buy credit at local businesses to help sustain them through the COVID-19 pandemic, launches in a livestream from 1 to 3 p.m. today.
Donors have agreed to match pledges made during the launch livestream.
Matt Abrams, one of founding partners of SOS Bend, said funds go immediately to the local business to provide financial support.
SOS Bend is a coordinated effort by a group of volunteer engineers, designers and marketers. The hope is that small contributions to local businesses can help pay their bills during the COVID-19 lockdown, which has been devastating to small businesses that operate on razor-thin margins.
“We must act now to help the local businesses that make our community special stay afloat,” Abrams, a native Oregonian who has been living in Bend for 20 years, said in an April interview with The Bulletin.
Some Bend businesses have received federal support in the form of the paycheck protection program, a forgivable loan that can financially support business for up to eight weeks, allowing companies to retain their workforce. But funding for the program dried up so many local businesses are still in dire need of financial support.
SOS Bend was developed with several local businesses and organizations, including the Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Oregon Community Foundation. It was set up as a zero-revenue generating entity.
Several communities & citizens across the country are deeply concerned realizing the reality that many restaurants will close as a result of the restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Reducing clientele by 50% would reduce their ability to remain open. Which will in turn greatly effect retail, and the experience of even having a downtown core and sense of place.
Many communities are closing off some of their downtown main streets where restaurants are included to allow wonderful expansion of downtown dining table
onto street area with protective planters and sculpture art.
imagine downtown bend becoming as vital as Pearl Street in Boulder, Bond and possibly an ancillary street also having the charm and success of Aspen, Santa Monica, or elsewhere where the downtowns have remained full of character and dining BECAUSE they created outdoor dining experiences for their restaurants, cafes, and pubs. WHAT IF ??????? Can that also be a discussion?
But yes, until the above can become a reality, let’s launch this SOS !!!!
Bulletin, you need to make the link to SOS Bend easy to find. Same for your political forums
