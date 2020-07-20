The Oregon Employment Department was expecting a shipment on Monday: 3,000 face masks and roughly 300 face shields.
Then, for the first time, the department planned to require employees to wear masks while processing unemployment claims, a job that makes them front-line workers for the economy.
“We’re certainly doing what we can to protect our employees,” said interim Director David Gerstenfeld.
But some workers are upset the agency did not mandate masks sooner. OPB heard from multiple employees who are worried about contracting the same virus that has devastated the livelihoods of the people they are trying to help.
At least two of the 485 people who work in the new Wilsonville contact center have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-June.
The department said five confirmed cases in a building will trigger an office shut down for deep cleaning. That is what happened to a now-shuttered employment office in Gresham, where seven staff were confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Friday.
The Wilsonville center is much larger. It is at the heart of the agency’s effort to ramp up staffing to meet the historic flood of unemployment claims. Given the stakes, some claims specialists there are stunned that masks have been optional so far.
Gerstenfeld said his agency has encouraged face coverings and that he wears one, unless he’s alone in his office.
“But to make it mandatory, we really wanted to make sure — and need to make sure — that we can provide it, in case there’s employees that don’t have their own,” he said.
Five Wilsonville employees described an office culture in which un-masked movement and chit-chat is common, as is huddling over computer screens to resolve claims issues — especially for new hires.
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has received at least two COVID-related complaints about the Wilsonville site. Both cited inadequate social distancing and the absence of a face-mask requirement.
Michael Wood, the head of Oregon OSHA, said there is no “crisp guidance” for government call centers.
“The general principle we apply is if you cannot maintain 6 foot distance or barriers — and certainly if you cannot maintain 3 foot distance — then we would expect that other mechanisms would be taken, including facial coverings or face shields,” he said.
Gerstenfeld said all Wilsonville staff are seated 6 feet apart in every direction — a measurement taken while opening the center. He acknowledged that some workers may come closer to the people behind them if they back up from their desk by a foot or two.
Gerstenfeld said the department has also encouraged claims specialists to use video and instant messaging tools when they need help, to minimize close, in-person consultations.
As coronavirus infections have grown in Oregon and at his agency, Gerstenfeld has increasingly recognized the two-fold stress employees feel.
“Almost everyone here feels the pressure of getting benefits to people and hears every day that need. And it’s pretty crushing,” he said. “And then also people being nervous about their own safety.”
