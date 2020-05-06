John Madding’s three dry-cleaning locations in Bend have been open for business for the past seven weeks, even though the governor has urged everyone but essential workers to stay at home.
This week, tired of operating at less than 50% business, Madding expanded his hours of operation.
“We’ve always been open,” Madding said. “We’re essential for our customers and those who work for me.”
As the weeks drag on it’s getting harder for businesses to remain closed and some, like Rick Steber, owner of Rick Steber & Co. — Makers, have decided to openly defy the governor’s orders by opening their doors to customers. On Saturday, Steber opened the store all day to the community and plans to do that every Saturday.
“They forced me into it,” Steber said. “It was either go broke or open up. Let’s be ruled by common sense.”
After seven weeks of being shut in, businesses and the community are anxious to return to a sense of normalcy, Crook County Sheriff John Gautney wrote in a letter to the community that was posted on Facebook. Gov. Kate Brown has announced plans to reopen the economy in stages. Last week she allowed hospitals to take nonemergency surgeries and dentist offices to see patients, and on Tuesday she opened some state parks and outdoor recreation facilities.
“As we begin to slowly open up recreation sites, state parks and ski area opportunities, it is critical we ensure the health and safety of staff, volunteers and the public,” Brown said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “And that begins with each of us taking personal responsibility to be good stewards of our parks and each other.”
Seven weeks ago, when Brown banned all dining-in at bars and restaurants and encouraged businesses to use social-distancing protocols, dry cleaners were not specifically mentioned. Art galleries, however, were allowed to be open by appointment and so were stores that can provide pickup or delivery services.
Dry cleaners can remain open as long as there is a designated employee to establish and implement social distancing policies, consistent with guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and the shop strictly enforces social-distancing policies, ensuring those policies are maintained and followed, said Liza Merah, the governor’s press secretary in an email.
“Rather than blanket closures designating essential and non-essential businesses, Oregon took a different approach, allowing some businesses to remain open if they could enact and enforce physical distancing measures to keep people safe,” Merah said.
Anyone who feels that there’s a violation of these orders can file a complaint with the Oregon Occupation Safety and Health Administration.
Steber said he knew he was risking arrest by state officials by reopening on Saturday, but he felt that he had to take his chances.
“What it comes down to is that we, the people, have to decide what we’re going to do. Frankly, I don’t care how it sounds,” Steber said. “What have we accomplished with all this fear of the virus?
“If you get sick, you’ll get well. If you can’t get well, we’ll you’re probably gonna die. And that’s part of life.”
Deschutes County has 80 positive cases and no deaths from COVID-19. Crook County has one positive case. Statewide there have been 2,839 positive COVID-19 test results and 113 people have died from the virus, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
Madding said that because there are so few cases in Deschutes County that government leaders should lift the lockdown.
“It’s silly that Deschutes County is shut down,” Madding said. “It’s a nonevent. My business is down well more than half. And this lockdown is crippling people.”
Madding has kept his 11 employees paid during the past seven weeks. But come mid-June, his funds will run out and he may have to lay off workers.
“Look at the numbers in our county,” he said. “I’ve been in business for 23 years. I started this from nothing. The impact will be generational. Some family businesses won’t come back. “
