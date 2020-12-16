As the 2020 clock winds down, so do some of the benefits offered from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, leaving some Central Oregonians without the benefits that helped them through a challenging year.
Around 70,000 Oregonians will lose CARES Act benefits on or before Dec. 26, many of them living in Bend, Redmond and other towns east of the Cascades, said Melanni Rosales, communications director for the Oregon Employment Department.
Economic hardship is likely to follow the expiration of these benefits, as COVID-19 surges across Central Oregon, and the lockdown in place to slow it stymies job growth.
All three Central Oregon counties are deemed extreme-risk areas. That category has closed down gyms and theaters and has limited seating at restaurants to outdoor only. Jobs have been lost by the hundreds, and the economic outlook looks bleak for the coming months.
What programs are coming to an end?
The most notable is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which affects gig economy workers, the self-employed, and those not otherwise covered by unemployment assistance. Consultants, freelance writers, web designers, Uber drivers, and caregivers are some of the people that have been receiving PUA benefits.
The second is the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (PEUC), which provides up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits to individuals who previously collected state or federal unemployment compensation but have exhausted those benefits.
Congress could still pass a coronavirus relief agreement to keep these programs going, but Democrats and Republicans remain at loggerheads over how to move forward on several key issues in the bill.
In addition to the ending of these programs, the extended benefits program for the standard unemployed insurance is also set for changes. Starting Dec. 13, the program in Oregon will be shortened from 20 weeks of benefits to 13 weeks. That’s because an unemployment rate higher than 8% for three months triggers a 20-week extension. Oregon’s unemployment rate has slipped below that figure but it is still over 6.5%, which cuts the extension to 13 weeks.
Out of work
Oregon’s jobless rate fell to 6.9% in October, which is much improved compared to the 14.3% rate in May. But it’s still well above the 3.7% unemployment rate in December 2019.
Damon Runberg, regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department, said the proportion of people affected by the benefit cuts could be greater in Central Oregon compared to other parts of the state, due to this area’s relatively high share of self-employed, sole proprietors and consultants.
“We have a disproportionate share of the type of workers who qualify for PUA,” said Runberg. “So I believe that likely translates into a disproportionate share of folks who are actually on a PUA claim.”
Even with the relatively high unemployment rate compared to a year ago, some employers are still struggling to find workers, said Roger Lee, chief executive of Economic Development for Central Oregon, a nonprofit group.
“Some cite the bump in federal and state benefits as a disincentive to return to work while also acknowledging that a segment of the workforce is reluctant to come back with unsupervised children at home,” said Lee.
Lee anticipates the economic woes to stretch well into 2021, as lockdowns slowly chip away at the business community.
“Of greatest concern is an expected gradual wave of permanent small business closures and bankruptcies over the next three to five months,” Lee said. “These will remove future employment opportunities from the landscape and create a serious financial hardship on proprietors and their former employees.”
But Runberg takes a glass-half-full approach, reasoning that a COVID-19 vaccine will soon make the pandemic a thing of the past and could spark a wave of hiring next spring.
“We are on the edge of a vaccine becoming widely available. By late spring it is expected that most of the general public will have received, or have access to, the vaccine,” said Runberg. “I expect the economy to take off with robust job growth by late Q2 2021.”
