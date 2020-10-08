The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is investigating Bend bar San Simón for patrons not wearing facial coverings or maintaining a 6-foot distance.
A Twitter video appearing Wednesday night showed maskless patrons dancing on top of the bar wearing bathrobes to celebrate the bar's first anniversary. Bar owners are responsible for ensuring customers wear face coverings and maintain a physical distance, as mandated by the Oregon Health Authority, and that patrons are not over-served alcohol, said Mark Pettinger, OLCC spokesman.
Bar owner Brian Trottier said that patrons were spoken to about their lack of facial coverings and not maintaining a 6-foot physical distance.
"We had a one-year anniversary party," Trottier said. "We did go around and tell people to put on their masks. We always do. We are very careful about mask enforcement."
This summer at least five bars and restaurants in Central Oregon were under investigation for violating statewide rules related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. The investigations were the result of statewide inspections of 800 bars and restaurants by the OLCC, which forwarded its field notes to Oregon Occupational and Safety and Health officials, which has jurisdiction over worker safety.
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health office has not received any complaints regarding San Simón, said Aaron Corvin, OSHA spokesman. More information is needed beyond a video clip to initiate an investigation, Corwin said in an email.
Based on Gov. Kate Brown's directive for Phase 2 reopening, bars and restaurants have the responsibility of limiting patrons to 100 people indoors, prohibiting bar or counter seating and maintaining a 6-foot distance between people not in the same party. Brown mandated on July 1 that face coverings must be worn by workers and patrons in indoor public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Pettinger said the OLCC investigators typically issue verbal instructions, or warnings, to licensees when there's video evidence produced confirming an alleged violation.
"Generally most licensees who have been given verbal instructions, comply," Pettinger said. "We're aiming for compliance. We're not trying to put people out of business or jeopardize their livelihood, but we don't want them to jeopardize people's lives. The idea is to get compliance."
