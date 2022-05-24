Markets

NEW YORK (AP) — A slump in several big companies weighed down the stock market Tuesday, leaving most major indexes lower.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, lost 2.3%.

Big gains for McDonald's and UnitedHealth helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2%.

A stark profit warning from Snapchat's parent company spooked investors into dumping the stocks of major social media companies. Snap sank 43.1%, while Facebook's parent company lost 7.6%. Retailers and banks also fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell sharply, to 2.76%.

Technology and communications stocks, with their lofty values, tend to have an outsize influence on the market. The sectors have been responsible for much of the volatility the market has seen recently as well as the broad decline the major indexes have seen since early April as investors worry about the impact of rising inflation on businesses and consumers.

The pullback undercut a broad rally a day earlier, the latest example of how volatile trading has been during the market's swoon this year.

