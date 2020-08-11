Getting locked inside of a Blockbuster video rental store for a night sounds like the plot of a John Hughes film, but the concept is no longer made for a movie, it’s precisely what will happen to a handful of Bend residents.
The Blockbuster store in Bend, famous for being the last of its kind on Earth, is teaming up with Airbnb to offer local residents the opportunity to spend a ’90s themed night inside the store.
Guests for the night will be able to munch popcorn and pizza, browse the racks, and binge watch movies till the wee hours. A pop-up living room has been installed in a corner of the store for guests to have a comfortable night’s sleep.
The opportunity to spend a night in the Blockbuster is limited to Sept. 18, 19 or 20. Guests can choose one of those dates and then clear out in the morning before the store opens again for business. At $4 for the night, it’s a bargain.
What’s the catch? You have to be a resident of Deschutes County. This is not for tourists looking for a cheap place to crash. Reservations for a night in the store are expected to sell out quickly, with bookings made on a first-come-first-served basis. Those requesting to book must have a verified Airbnb profile and be at least 18 years old, although fellow guests can be under 18.
Blockbuster is presenting the deal as a show of appreciation to the local community for its support, especially during the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created.
“Our customers have been the heart of this Blockbuster store for 20 years now, supporting us through thick and thin,” said Sandi Harding, the store’s manager. “Recently, they’ve stepped up again, coming out to help us produce and fulfill hundreds of online orders for Blockbuster-branded gear that will help keep this store running during the global pandemic.”
For those who manage to book a night in the store, what is good to watch? Taylor Morden, the filmmaker behind the documentary The Last Blockbuster, recommends the 2004 zombie film Dawn of the Dead, which sees the characters stuck overnight in a mall.
“As a kid, I always dreamed of being stuck in the mall overnight and getting to check out all the stores when no one was around,” said Morden.
Under a similar vein, there is the 1991 romantic comedy “Career Opportunities,” which has the main characters locked inside a Target for the night. For pure laughs, there’s Be Kind Rewind, a 2008 film about another old school video rental shop.
As for hygienic sleeping conditions, Airbnb is working with the store to ensure that its protocols for cleanliness are met. The store will also insist that guests all come from the same household. Guests will have access to the employee bathroom.
Folks wanting to book a night will be able to find the listing on Airbnb starting Aug. 17 at 1 p.m.
