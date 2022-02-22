The broken Skyliner ski lift will remain closed through the rest of the season because Mt. Bachelor ski area cannot find the right parts to repair it, according to a website announcement.
The broken lift, however, has not adversely affected local ski businesses, said Todd McGee, who owns Powder House Ski and Snowboard on SW Century Drive.
Skyliner, a quad chair-lift, is one of the key links to get skiers up the mountain from West Village Lodge to Sunrise Lodge. It closed in January and the resort has been searching for a complete bull wheel assembly in order to make repairs, according to the website announcement.
"Sadly we have exhausted every avenue for that option and have to face the reality that Skyliner will not return to service during winter 2021-2022," wrote John McLeod, Mt Bachelor Resort president.
"Clearly this is a blow to all of us," McLeod wrote in his announcement on the Mt. Bachelor website.
Skyliner serves as a link between east and west terrain and is a favorite for local skiers because it provides easy access from the parking lot to lift access, McLeod said.
Mt. Bachelor plans to begin repairs at the end of the season on Skyliner and plans to have it operational for next ski season, according to the website announcement. In the meantime, skiers will continue to be shuttled from the parking lot near the Skyliner terrain to the Woodward terrain park locations, according to the announcement.
At Powder House, McGee said that the snow on Tuesday was good news for skiers, who have not commented on the broken chair lift.
"I haven't heard anyone complaining about it," McGee said. "I can guarantee you that Mt. Bachelor wants it open too. I think people are used to it now."
McGee blames the lack of finding the right part on supply chain issues that continue to plague retailers and businesses during the pandemic.
(2) comments
It is not a surprise that the Mt. Bachelor management finally admitted after several weeks would not be able to repair the Skyliner lift.
If you want to act like you are major U.S. ski resort find a way to budget for improvements necessary to compete with the two dominant "ski cartels", Vail Associates and Alterra Resorts, (Aspen). Powdr Corp. is rumored to be "shopping" Mt. Bacherlor to these two companies. Why spend any money on new lift capacity and on mountain services if you don't have to. The Bend area locals are a captive market and can always drive over the hill towards the Portland area resorts or go 8-9 hours east to Idaho resorts.
Add the desperate move last year to join the Ikon season ticket program, the Mt. Bachelor management wanted to save their bottom line.
Maybe it is time to find a new hobby and sport to love.
It's time to increase the loading capacity on the Skyliner Chair to 6 seater, add a few more towers and transfere the Bullwheel housing to the gap between the Moraine and the Westridge.
