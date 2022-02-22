Despite an overnight accumulation of a foot of snow, Mt. Bachelor ski resort's broken Skyliner ski lift remains closed because the resort cannot find the right parts to repair it, according to a website announcement.
"Sadly we have exhausted every avenue for that option and have to face the reality that Skyliner will not return to service during winter 2021-2022," wrote John McLeod, Mt Bachelor Resort president.
The quad chairlift is one of the key links to get skiers up the mountain from West Village Lodge to Sunrise Lodge. It closed in January and the resort has been searching for bull wheel bearings to replace the damaged ones, according to the website announcement.
"Clearly this is a blow to all of us," McLeod wrote in his announcement on the Mt. Bachelor website.
Skyliner serves as a link between east and west terrain and is a favorite for local skiers because it provides easy access from the parking lot to lift access, McLeod said.
Mt. Bachelor plans to begin repairs at the end of the season on Skyliner and plans to have it operational for next ski season, according to the website announcement. In the meantime, skiers will continue to be shuttled from the parking lot of near the Skyliner terrain to the Woodward terrain park locations, according to the announcement.
It's time to increase the loading capacity on the Skyliner Chair to 6 seater, add a few more towers and transfere the Bullwheel housing to the gap between the Moraine and the Westridge.
