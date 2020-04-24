Sisters-based Laird Superfood has received $10 million in venture capital to support its growth initiatives, according to a company statement.
Laird Superfood, which creates plant-based superfood products, will use the funds from Danone Manifesto Ventures to develop new offerings, expand its manufacturing campus in Sisters and grow its platform of products.
Danone Manifesto Ventures is the corporate venture arm of Danone, a global food and beverage company that invests globally in companies further supporting the mission.
Laird Superfood was co-founded in 2015 by big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton.
