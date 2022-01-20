Sisters-based Cognito, a financial identity verification firm, has been acquired for $252 million by Plaid, a financial tech firm that connects consumer bank accounts to financial applications.
The announcement was posted on Plaid’s website Thursday and confirmed by Cognito officials.
The two firms have developed tools that work to verify someone’s identity across almost all financial services, yet remains a major challenge for many companies that stitch together different solutions to get the tools and data needed, according to Plaid’s website.
Cognito started out as a small tech company of two friends in Palo Alto, California, but in March it decided to move its headquarters to Sisters.
“We have no plans to close the Sisters office,” said Ravi Dehar, Cognito’s head of marketing, in an email. “We have a new employee starting next month who is relocating to Bend to join us,” Dehar said.
The Sisters Chamber of Commerce sees tech companies like Cognito as a way to diversify the economy beyond tourism, said Judy Trego, chamber CEO.
“The burgeoning tech industry is having a positive impact all over the world,” Trego said. “I call it the great escape. Tech companies are looking for under-the -radar places to work in. Companies like this want a place to work in that isn’t an urban environment.
“We have several large companies that have their headquarters in our rural town. It’s a good day for Cognito. We’re happy for them.”
The acquisition will enable Plaid, a data network, to expand its reach. Plaid works with thousands of financial tech companies such as Venmo and many banks to make it easier for people to connect their financial accounts to the apps and services they want to use.
Plaid, was founded in 2014 by Zach Perret and William Hockey. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
“I sincerely believe that Plaid is a perfect home for Cognito,” said Alain Meier, Cognito CEO. “Plaid believes in our vision to drastically reduce the overhead of onboarding customers for all fintech applications. With Plaid backing us, we will continue to build amazing products for years to come.”
