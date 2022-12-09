Home Sales (copy)

For sale signs in communities.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

The median single family home price in Bend jumped about $20,000 to nearly $700,000 in November, according to a monthly housing report.

Since the start of the year, the median sales price of a single family home in Bend has topped $700,000 eight time out of 11. It took a single family home about 18 days to sell in Bend in November and of the 127 transactions, 55 were cash sales, according to the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond.

