The median price of a single family home in Bend ticked down a tad in February to $660,000, but in Redmond it rose slightly to $440,000, according to the monthly Beacon Report.
Since October, the median sales price of a single family home in Bend has hovered between a low of $660,000 to a high of $696,000, according to the report produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond. About a month's worth of homes remain on the market for sale that are taking on average about 51 days to sell in Bend.
In Redmond, the median sales price of $440,000 in February was $20,000 higher than in January, according to the report. More than a month's worth of inventory is on the market, according to the report. Homes are taking about 56 days to sell.
The report uses the median price, which measures the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
In Sisters, the median sales price for a single family home was about $575,000, about $20,000 higher than the previous month. There was about a two month supply of homes on the market, according to the report.
Sunriver's median sales price for a single family home dipped to $825,000 in February, compared to $930,000 in January, according to the report. About a month's worth of inventory was on the market in February.
And in La Pine, the median sales price for a single family home jumped to $419,000 in February, compared to $380,000 the month before, according to the report. A four month supply of homes for sale remained on the market in February, according to the report.
