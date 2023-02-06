Bend real estate (copy)
Nearly a quarter of all Bend single-family home sales in January were in the million dollar or higher category, according to a monthly real estate report.

That’s up from a year ago when about 18% of the single-family homes sales in Bend were selling for a million or more, according to the monthly Beacon Report, which is produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond. The more homes selling in the higher price range affect the median sales price, which measures the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.

