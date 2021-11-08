The price of a single family home stabilized in September in Bend and Redmond, according to the Beacon Report on home sales data.
For the past six months, the median sales price of a single family home in Bend was about $650,000, according the monthly report from Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond. A year ago, during the same period, the median price for a single family home in Bend was $547,000.
In Redmond, the median single family home price in September was the same as the month before at $450,000, compared to a year ago when it was $368,000, according to the report.
Less than a month's supply of homes for sale are available in both Redmond and Bend, according to the report. The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
In Sunriver, the median price of a single family home was $858,000 in September, according to the report. And the current level of inventory is about half a month, which means it would take less than a month to sell all the homes for sale in the community.
In Sisters the median sales price of $610,000 in September, according to the report.
