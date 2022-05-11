The median price of a single family home in Bend leveled off in April, the first time since January, a traditionally slow time of year for home sales, according to a monthly real estate report.
The median price for a single family home in April was $770,000, just $3,000 less than March, but a $100,000 higher than April 2021 when the median price was $651,000. About a month's worth of inventory is for sale in Bend, just up slightly from March when half a month's inventory was available, according to the Beacon Report, which is produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond.
In Redmond, however, the median sales price of a single family home increased from $520,000 in March to $538,000 in April, according to the report. The median sales point has steadily increased in Redmond since December when it was $467,000.
The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
Slightly less than a mont's worth of inventory was on the market in April, according to the report.
The median sales price in Sisters was $650,000, in Sunriver it was $1.06 million and in La Pine it was $449,000, according to the report.
