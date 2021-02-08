The median price of a single-family home in Bend shot up $56,000 from December to January, according to the monthly Beacon Report on home sales.
In Bend, the median sales price of a single-family home was $580,000 last month, up from $449,000 in January 2020, according to the report. The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
There were fewer than half a month's worth of homes up for sale in Bend and Redmond, according to the monthly report, which is produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond.
In Sunriver, January median single-family homes sold for $793,000, compared to $635,000 in December.
Redmond's single-family homes sold for a median price of $377,000 in January, compared to $330,000 the same time the year before, according to the report.
