Silver Moon Brewing will only be producing beer at its Bend brewery, ending an eight-year run operating in Redmond.

Avid Cider, a Bend-based business, will take over the lease on the SW Badger Avenue space, said James Watts, Silver Moon Brewing co-owner. The consolidation means some expansion at the Greenwood Avenue pub and production facility in Bend, Watts said.

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

