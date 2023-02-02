Biden Gas Prices (copy)

High gasoline prices squeezing families have led to record profits for global oil companies.

 Marta Lavandier/AP file

Big oil companies continued to smash their profit records Thursday, with Shell reporting it made $41.6 billion in 2022. It is the latest in a procession of earnings reports from an industry enjoying massive windfalls while ordinary drivers strain to afford high prices at the pump.

In the case of Shell, the profit was more than $10 billion higher than in the company's last record year, 2008. Others in the industry also made more money in 2022 than ever before, making themselves a potential target for driver frustration as prices at the pump rise.

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

'Prominent Democrats have argued that oil companies can easily afford to boost production.'

~100 million barrels produced every ******* DAY, and Democrats are begging for more. Did not see this coming.

