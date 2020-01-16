Sephora will be opening a stand alone shop at the Old Mill District come spring.

Taking over the space of PacSun, which will be leaving Old Mill District at the end of January, Sephora will occupy 4,140 square feet on the river side of the Old Mill District, said Noelle Fredland, center marketing director.

“We’ve been speaking to Sephora off and on for six years,” Fredland said. “It’s all about timing. It will be a wonderful addition to our selection here, and we’re very excited to have them.”

A Sephora representative, however, said the company did not have any information to share.

There is a Bath & Body Works store at the Old Mill District, but does not offer the same kind of products as Sephora, Fredland said.

Since 2006, Sephora paired with J.C. Penny and is in 650 locations, but not at the Cascade Village Shopping Center in north Bend.

Sephora is generally considered a high-end makeup and beauty store. Ulta, another one-stop beauty shop, which opened two years ago at the Robal Road Village on U.S. Highway 97, carries some of the same products, but provides drugstore brands.

Sephora operates more than 2,600 stores in 34 countries worldwide, according to the company’s website. Sephora opened its first U.S. store in New York’s Soho neighborhood in 1998, and its first Canadian store in Toronto in 2004.