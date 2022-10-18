Media Semafor Launch

This image shows the homepage for the new Semafor news website. Semafor says it plans to structure stories to make clear what is news, and what is analysis or opinion.

 AP photo

NEW YORK — The media organization Semafor launched on Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story.

Semafor is the brainchild of Ben Smith — former media reporter for The New York Times and, before that, former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed — and Justin Smith, ex-CEO of Bloomberg Media. Since both men — who are not related — quit their previous jobs in January, Semafor has raised $25 million and hired more than 50 staff members.

