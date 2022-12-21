SANTA ANA, Calif. — Did someone say candy?
Few names in California are as synonymous with chocolate-covered confections as See’s Candies. The company has expanded its California footprint with recent store additions in Temecula and another in Bakersfield.
Established more than 100 years ago, the South San Francisco chocolate maker operates more than 240 candy shops across the U.S. and an e-commerce platform. See’s produces more than 26 million pounds of candy a year with many of its original creations still available today.
The privately held company’s success has not come without challenges. See’s leadership says it has shouldered price increases as a result of inflation and supply chain backups. But the company and chocolate makers nationwide are reporting booming sales as pandemic-weary customers reach for something sweet to take the edge off.
In the year through Oct. 30, U.S. chocolate sales hit $17.7 billion, according to data from market research firm IRI, up from $14.6 billion for the year in 2019.
See’s, which is privately held, generates an annual income of about $410 million, according to zippia.com.
The company also faced adversity during the Great Depression when more than 12 million Americans were out of work.
See’s competitors were still selling their candy at 80¢ a pound during the economic downturn, forcing many to close their doors. Charles See wisely managed to reduce his prices without depleting the bottom line, charging only 42¢ a pound for prepaid orders of more than 50 pounds.
We asked company President and CEO Pat Egan to talk about the company, why it has lasted so long and which chocolates are favorites among customers. His answers have been edited for space considerations. Egan is an Oregonian who worked for the Port of Portland and was chair of the Oregon Transportation Commission from 2011 to 2014. He earned an undergraduate degree from Oregon State University and a law degree from Willamette University.
Q: See’s Candies has a rich family legacy dating back to 1921. What do you attribute the company’s success and longevity to?
A: There are two things: Our team makes the best candy on planet. All of our candies are made with the finest and best ingredients with no preservatives added. And of course, we wouldn’t be here 101 years later if it weren’t for our customers. They are the reason we are so focused on making the highest quality candy and continue to innovate and expand to new locations. We love being part of their traditions and seeing multi-generational families come into shops together.
Q: Are you dealing with any supply chain issues, and if so, how has that impacted your operations?
A: Supply chain issues have affected us all in some way. We are proud to be an American-made company, with all of our candies produced right here in California, and most of our suppliers and growers are here, too. That said, we have definitely seen very large price increases for our ingredients, packaging, services … you name it. We only use the highest quality ingredients, so we stick by our suppliers.
Q: What are some of the candy favorites among See’s customers?
A: Across the board, fan favorites are the Dark Scotchmallow and Milk Bordeaux. Here in Temecula, local customers also really love Pecan Buds and Milk California Brittle, and Lollypops are a favorite wherever you go. I must admit …Temecula has great taste!
Q: Does See’s offer seasonal candies during the holiday season?
A: All of our holiday offerings are now available both in shops and online. We have a wide variety of holiday-themed chocolates and candies, including boxed chocolates and stocking stuffers to Hanukkah Gelt. Last holiday season, we introduced the Holiday Bordeaux, which features a classic brown sugar cream center bundled up in white chocolate and topped with red and green sprinkles. We’ve reintroduced this piece into our candy line as a “limited time sweet.”
