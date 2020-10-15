Chase Bank and Surf Thru Express Car Wash will be joining merchants on Bend's south side near Fred Meyer.
The two businesses will take over locations previously occupied by Taco Time on SE Third Street and Pappy's Pizzeria on Meyer Drive. Taco Time has been vacant for a few years, and the longtime pizza parlor sold earlier this year.
Chase Bank began construction this week on the site. Its building permits were approved by the city of Bend in early September, said Aaron Henson, a Bend city planner.
The 1.67-acre car-wash site, still has to go through the planning process, Henson said.
While there are two car-wash businesses half a block away, one a drive-thru, the other a self-serve, Scott Howry, Surf Thru Express Car Wash president, felt that the businesses provided little competition as each offers a different level of service.
Surf Thru uses a membership model for its customer base and provides several covered bays for interior vacuuming.
"We've had a lot of our customers tell us we needed another location on the west side," Howry said. "This was as close as we could get. It will look similar to our other express car wash stations."
Surf Thru's other Bend location — on SE 27th Street, south of U.S Highway 20 — opened about two years ago. The company is in the final stages of completing another car wash station in Redmond near the Home Depot store fronting U.S. Highway 97. The company is headquartered in Bakersfield, California, and has locations in five states: California, Oregon, Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
"We're trying to service this size of a city with convenient locations," Howry said in an interview. "We're different than other car washes in that we offer membership, and if you're a member, you can go to any location."
Chase Bank could not be reached for comment. The property owner is listed as JKC Bend LLC, according to city public records.
