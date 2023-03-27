Worker Checking Gauges on Natural Gas Tank

A natural gas-burning plant in Hermiston would be the center of an emissions-reduction project to fight climate change. Pictured here, a worker checks gauges on a natural gas tank.

 Bill Varie/Getty images

HERMISTON — Scientists and energy executives are pursuing capturing carbon emissions produced in Oregon and storing them underground, a novel process that could reduce the effects of climate change some day.

The project, located in Hermiston, would involve capturing carbon dioxide emitted by the town’s natural gas facility and storing it in rock thousands of feet below the earth’s surface. Putting carbon dioxide below-ground instead of releasing it into the air would help bring Oregon and Washington closer to their carbon reduction goals to fight climate change, project leaders said.

