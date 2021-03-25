The Schep Building, located on Bend’s west side, has been purchased by Bend Commercial Glass & Door for $3.55 million.
The building, located at 1004 SW Emkay Drive, had an asking price of $4.15 million. The seller, Jacob Schep, was represented by Brian Fratzke, the principal at Fratzke Commercial Real Estate.
The 18,430-square-foot building has a flex design and is named after Schep, who had it built in 1993.
Bend Commercial Glass & Door will be the sole occupant of the building, which will be updated with help from LB Engineering and Kellcon Construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.