The U.S. Small Business Administration suspended the launch of the long-awaited Shuttered Venue Operators Grant on Thursday, after applicants were thwarted by technical difficulties. The grants are meant to provide a $16 billion lifeline to museums, movie theaters, live music venues and even zoos that have seen their revenue decimated by the pandemic.
Applicants said they could log into the SBA’s online application portal but not upload financial documents. That scene played out across the country. The SBA later shut down the portal “to ensure fair and equal access once it is reopened.”
“This decision was not made lightly as we understand the need to get relief quickly to this hard-hit industry,” the agency wrote on Twitter.
The SBA said technical errors arose despite prior testing. It said it would announce the time and date the portal would reopen. Applicants can sign up for updates and see application checklists at https://sba.gov/svogrant