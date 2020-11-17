Oregon will commit $55 million in financial assistance to support Oregon businesses crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.
The money will be given to counties to distribute to hard-hit businesses, with priority given to hospitality industry, businesses impacted by the freeze, small businesses, and women, Black, Indigenous, people of color, and tribal-owned businesses, according to a news release.
Each county will receive a base of $500,000 plus a per-capita allocation of the remainder of the funds. The counties will be responsible for deciding how businesses apply to receive the coronavirus relief funds and communicating the application process to businesses.
The money is expected to be distributed to counties within the next several weeks, the governor's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.