A multi-exposure photo on a Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. Samsung is upgrading its phone to rival the iPhone.

 SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Samsung unveiled its latest iPhone-rivaling Android smartphones on Wednesday, improving the cameras, battery life and design with its new Galaxy S23 line.

At its first in-person media event since the start of the pandemic, South Korea's biggest company introduced three new handsets in San Francisco, pricing them at the same levels as last year: $799, $999 and $1,199. The Galaxy S series remains Samsung's most direct challenger to Apple in the U.S., even while the device maker works to turn foldable Galaxy devices into its flagship lineup.

