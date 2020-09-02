The sales center at Discovery West, a 245 acre community in northwest Bend, has opened in a Discovery Pod, built by a tiny home builder.
The Pod, built by Oregon tiny home builder Tiny Heirloom, is large enough to hold visitors, a kitchenette, restroom and a screen monitor showing plans and listings. The sales center will be open daily, staffed by Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate.
Located at 3124 NW Skyline Road, the homes are being built by the Discovery West Builders Guild, a team of approved builders for the neighborhood. Contact (541) 383-4360 for more information.
