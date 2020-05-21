Salem doughnut shop opens during pandemic

SALEM – Even when the economy’s in free fall and there’s no end in sight to a global pandemic, you can count on people’s appetite for fried dough and sugar.
Dude Donut City opened its doors last week in Salem during an unprecedented economic downturn.
But Talwinder Dhaliwal, the store’s owner, said that it’s been a struggle to keep shelves stocked as customers file in at all hours seeking fritters, Boston creams, Dutch crumb and other fried pastries.
“I cannot make enough doughnuts,” said Dhaliwal, wearing a face mask, gloves, a stained apron and glasses dusted with flour. “You see that shelf is empty again. So all night I make them, but that’s all gone.”
Dhaliwal currently owns the Stop N Save next door to Dude Donut City. Previously he worked in his brother-in-law’s doughnut shop in San Jose where he first learned how to make the fried treats. He figured that a doughnut shop would pair nicely with the convenience store and made plans to open it months ago when the coronavirus was a distant concern.
He originally planned to open the shop in March but delayed the opening because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even as the virus struck, Dhaliwal said he kept hearing, “Hey, when you open? When you open?”
Now, Dhaliwal is working nearly around the clock to keep his shelves stocked. He said he originally started opening at 5 a.m., but customers started showing up as early as 4 a.m. He changed the opening to 4:30 a.m., and it’s now open 24-7 with the help of six employees.
He said that he has nearly 52 types of doughnuts and that apple and blueberry fritters have been popular. Recently, he added doughnuts made from potato flour.
On a weekday, a constant stream of people waited in in line in the shop — keeping their distance from each other — to order, or exited with boxes full of doughnuts. Behind the counter was the sound of a busy kitchen and doughnuts frying. All the chairs were stacked on the tables and pushed to the side for now because the store is only offering takeout service.
Dhaliwal said he’s been grateful for the community support even during the pandemic and has found time to donate doughnuts to the hospital.
When asked how many doughnuts he sells a day, Dhaliwal paused before estimating 200 dozen a day.
“I don’t know,” he said. “This is too much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.