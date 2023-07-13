Dog Menu (copy)
The Oxford Hotel was surprised to learn the new dog menu at its Roam restaurant violated Oregon food sanitation rules that stipulate neither employees nor customers are allowed to feed dogs in restaurants. "We had no idea and we were actually surprised," said Bryant Kryck, the hotel's executive chef. In this file photo, Kryck plates a bowl of Ruff Day Chicken in the kitchen on July 6.

 Joe Kline/Bulletin file

Chef Bryant Kryck heard some ruff news on Wednesday.

The chef at the Oxford Hotel's Roam restaurant learned that feeding dogs in the outdoor patio is a no-no under Oregon law.

