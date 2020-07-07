Roundup cancer settlement hits snag

Bayer's plan for moving on from its Roundup legal woes hit a snag barely two weeks after it announced a nearly $11 billion settlement of claims the popular weedkiller causes cancer when a judge expressed skepticism about its proposed treatment of future claims.
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria described a plan to create a class-action case for future litigants as problematic in a court filing Monday and said he was "tentatively inclined" to reject it. He set a July 24 hearing date.
Bayer's plan for the future class would establish a scientific panel to determine whether Roundup's active ingredient causes cancer, while still potentially allowing users of the herbicide to press claims. Many lawyers not participating in the settlement say the plan is designed to protect Bayer.
The San Francisco-based judge's misgivings won't derail the majority of the nearly $11 billion settlement, as any change to the handling of future claims wouldn't necessarily affect the rest of the deal.
